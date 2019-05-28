BHUBANESWAR: With the aim to provide a better platform for children to learn popular fine arts, a summer camp workshop titled ‘Fine Heart’ was organised at Modern Art Gallery, here, that concluded Tuesday.

More than 30 children participated in the 15-day intuitive camp. The workshop is being held every year to bring out the artistic skills in children taking part in the camp. They are groomed in a variety of artworks.

The participating kids were able to polish their skills in making artworks such as terracotta, pottery, flower making, wall hanging, glass painting, tie and dye, canvas painting, balloon craft, tribal painting and patta chitra among others.

“An exhibition of the artworks created by the students was exhibited at the concluding day and they were also given certificates and prizes,” said Tarakanta Parida, founder, OMAG.

Parida said “Art helps in changing the mindset of the kids. Usually, kids are corrected when they use their imagination and paint the sun blue or the ocean yellow. Parents and guardians nowadays understand the importance of freedom to practice art. They are promoting their kids in the field of art,” said Parida.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Siddarth Kumar De, an eminent photographer said, “I am truly amazed by the child artists who participated in the camp. Their paintings were like a breath of fresh air for me.”