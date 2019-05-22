BHUBANESWAR: Setting the trend in fashion and lifestyle, Esplanade One organised ‘Wonderkids’, a new and innovative campaign to promote brands associated with kids, here recently.

Several kids participated in the programme as models for national brands. Children were allowed to choose apparel from the brand and participate in the shoot.

These photographs will be shared on digital sites and some of them will be part of promotion of these brands too. Some of the notable brands that participated were Iconic Kids, Reliance Trends, FBB, Indian Terrain, Lifestyle, UCB and Max.

Kids received gifts and goodies for participating in the shoot. Following their motto of being a part of everyone’s happiness, Esplanade One brought smiles in the face of these kids.

Interacting with Orissa Post, Shyama Jha, Marketing Head, said, “We want to bring smiles on the faces of every child and what better way to do that than a photo shoots involving kids.

The shoot was a fun-filled event and kids as well as their parents enjoyed the moment wholeheartedly. It may be noted that Esplanade one mall is the biggest mall in the city catering to everyone’s taste and choice.