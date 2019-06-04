Bhubaneswar: Two days after a salesman in Rental Colony area of Bhubaneswar was murdered, the accused has claimed that he killed Dillip Sahu – his then roommate – unwittingly.

Recounting the events that led to the incident, he told the police that both had an argument that led to a scuffle over liquor money. He, then, attacked Dillip in a fit of rage without realising that it could kill him.

According to a source in the police, the accused — who claims to be a minor said that Dillip had taken an advance of Rs 10,000 from his employer for buying puja articles for ‘Savitri brat’ Saturday. After closing the shop, he reached our rented accommodation at about 10:00pm. The accused who used to share the accommodation with Dillip had asked him to buy liquor which was turned down by Dillip. This led to a scuffle between them. The accused, in a fit of rage, picked up a knife and stabbed Dillip on his neck without realising the consequences.

For some time he could not decide what to do and moved out of the room for nearly half an hour, leaving Dillip in a pool of blood and seeking help.

After half an hour he came back to the room only to find Dillip dead. He then put the still-bleeding body into a gunny bag which concealed the body up to the waist and tied it. Then he had put the body into another plastic bag before wrapping it with a carton.

That’s when he thought of doing away with the body.

He took it to the rooftop initially. At first, he tried to carry the body on his shoulders but realising it to be not that as easy as he had thought, he dragged it through the stairs. The police too noticed blood stains on the steps.

From the roof top, he pushed the body to a bushy area of the horticulture department below.

In his confession he said that he had fled the house at about 1:00am early Sunday morning.

The police have also seized the weapon used to commit the crime after the accused led the cops to the site where had hidden it.

Even though he has confessed to the crime, he is yet to be produced in the court.

During the course of interrogation, the accused claimed to be a 17-years-old – which the police are not ready to buy. In order to be sure of his age, the police have asked his family members to produce either his AADHAR card or any document having age proof.

He will be produced in the court Tuesday after confirmation of his age, police sources said, adding that he will be sent to Bal Sudhar house if he turns out to be a minor.

Dillip’s widow meanwhile finds her husband’s murder hard to believe. She had last spoken to Dillip Saturday night and he had assured to send all articles for the Savitri brat Sunday morning. Instead of the puja articles, his death news reached home devastating the family members. Celebrating Savitri brat for the long life of her husband remains unfulfilled dream for the now-inconsolable young woman who keeps falling unconscious.

