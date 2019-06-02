In recent times, there have been several rumours about a possible link-up between Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Sonal Chauhan. The actress and singer, who has predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu films, is popular for her role in the Bollywood movie Jannat also starring Emraan Hashmi.

Lately, rumours that she was dating Rahul spreading like wildfire. However, the beautiful actress has cleared it out and loud. Apparently, she had mentioned Rahul as a very good cricketer and called him talented. But she also added that nothing of any sorts has transpired between them.

There has been a lot of attention paid to the 27-year-old cricketer’s personal life after the comments he made in Koffee With Karan earlier this year. There was a lot of criticism shot at him at that point in time. But eventually, things eased down and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also been accepting.

Earlier there were reports that he was dating ‘Munna Michael’ fame Nidhi Agerwal. But, Nidhi had denied the reports saying that he was just a hang out friend.