Mumbai: Rumour mills were abuzz months ago when India opener KL Rahul was snapped with Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal over a dinner date. The picture went viral on the social media with gossip columns calling them the latest lovebirds in town.

“It was really blown out of proportion. I have only met her once. And she is a friend from Bangalore, so there’s nothing happening,” Rahul had said during Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan.

The moment Karan Johar said that an over enthusiastic PR machinery was to be blamed for the rumoured link-up, the cricketer was quick to pounce on it. “That’s what I have heard after what happened. I didn’t know, I was very naive to all these things,” Rahul had said.

In such cases it has been seen that celebrities tip off the media about certain link-ups to earn publicity, but Rahul’s case may have been different. “I have just realised. I really didn’t know this happens. I was like, ‘Kaise pohoch jaate hai airport mein? Inko kaise pata hai, what time the flight is landing, where they are going for dinner?’”

However, Nidhi made it clear in an entertainment website that both she and Rahul were known to each other since childhood and that they were friends for long. “We have known each other since our teenage years, before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long,” Nidhi said.

As far as Nidhi is concerned, she recently made her debut in Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu film Savyasachi. Nidhi was paired opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film though failed to win the hearts of critics and audience as well.