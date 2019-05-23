Mumbai: Megstar Amitabh Bachchan has given some of the blockbuster movies in his career. With back to back hit films, Bachchan ‘saab’ is rightly called the megastar of Indian cinema.

Till today, he rules the hearts of millions of his fans. But, there is this one movie ‘Sooryavansham’ also starring late veteran actress Soundarya that is being telecasted on Set Max almost every week.

While people might take it as a bizarre, there is an interesting story behind the telecast of the movie. Though Sooryavansham was a flop during its release in May 21, 1999, it is the most-watched movie on TV.

People sometimes make fun of the film for its continuous telecast on the channel. But the fact is, Set Max channel had purchased the broadcast rights for 100 years during the time of release. This is why the movie is being repeatedly shown on TV.

Still, Sooryavansham is one of the most watched movies on TV. On completion of 20 years of the film, a fan of Amitabh tweeted, which showed the TRP of the TV program. ‘After ‘Golmaal Again’ Sooryavansham was the most watched film in 2018.

There is huge misconception that #Sooryavansham is forced upon viewers by @SonyTV , though the fact is its consistent high ratings enabling the frequent telecast. Set Max(or Sony) should make it clear by issuing statement on its record breaking stint on TV since 20 years !! pic.twitter.com/FSuHvbBAul — Yakuza (@yakuzazoomin) May 21, 2019

Amitabh Once tweeted, ‘I meet many people who like the movie,’ adding that the movie was loved in Rural India.

Actress Soundarya had made debut with this film in the Hindi film industry. She played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife. Soundarya died when she was 31 years old. Soundarya was flying to Karimnagar to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, when the plane crashed near Zakkur Airfield in Bangalore.

Soundarya, her brother and two others who were in the flight died in the mishap. Soundarya was a seven-month pregnant at the time of the accident.