Mumbai: Hindi movie actor Arjun Kapoor these days does not try to hide his relationship with actress Malaika Arora. Both are also pretty comfortable in front of media. He has publicly acknowledged his relationship, without worrying about those who targeted them during an interview.

According to an entertainment portal, Arjun said that the way the media treated their relationship with respect, kindness and honesty; they feel relaxed about the relationship.

“Many a times questions were asked to target people and articles were also written, but nothing of that sort has been done in my case,” he said.

That said, there is no dearth of paparazzi chasing the star couple either.

Curiously, Arjun has advised them to not to take photos discreetly since he does not want the neighbors to suffer. Besides, those pictures would make it look like as if he was trying to hide the relationship – which is not the case, he argues.

On the work front, Arjun’s ‘India’s Most Wanted’ recently hit the theaters. It is an action thriller that has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film is about tracking a terrorist in a secret mission and arresting him without firing bullets. India’s Most Wanted is inspired by the arrest of Indian Mujahideen terrorist Yasin Bhatkal — also referred as India’s Osama Bin Laden, near the India-Nepal border in August 2013.

PNN/Agencies