Mumbai: Amid several controversies, interesting things about the film ‘Bharat’ are getting white washed. Recently comedian Sunil Grover, who will be seen in ‘Bharat’ shared an interesting incident.

Sunil revealed that during the shooting of a scene in the film, Katrina slapped him.

Sunil informed that while shooting with Katrina and Salman he enjoyed a lot. In one particular scene, his character Vilayayti gets slapped by Madam Sir (Katrina Kaif) leaving Salman in stitches as Kat hit Sunil harder than anticipated.

He also revealed that it was difficult to shoot the scenes because every time Katrina hit him Salman used to laugh loudly.

Currently, Salman and Katrina are busy in promoting the film.

The film ‘Bharat’ is a Hindi remake of Korean film ‘Ode To My father’ and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi will also be seen in lead roles. This film is going to be released 5th of June on the occasion of Eid.