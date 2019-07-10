Mumbai: Rashami Desai, who rose to fame from the serial ‘Uttaran’, has been missing from the small screen for a long time. She is rarely seen in any function or awards show either.

Recently, Rashami’s videos and pictures were shared by her fans in which she can be seen having gained some weight. She was body shamed and trolled for this because of which she is staying away from the media’s spotlight.

The actress has been suffering from psoriasis. . According to Rashami, her weight has increased significantly due to the illness. Doctors have advised her to not venture outside during the day because it might increase the problems.

“I had been struggling with health problems since few months. In late December, I found psoriasis. It will take some time to recover from the illness and many times the disease is not completely cured. Due to the illness, I was taking steroid treatment,” she said.

Rashami further said that “because of this disease my weight increased even though I am trying to control it.”

Rashsmi was born in a middle-class family and was always very fond of modeling. In the meantime she got an opportunity to work in Bhojpuri films.

She has worked in other serials including ‘Pari Hoon Main’. She has also done episodes for ‘Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai’. She has featured in reality shows such as ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Maha Sangram’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Big Money’, ‘Kitchen Champion Season 2’, ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Ja’.

PNN/Agencies