Ambati Rayudu shocked the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from all forms of the game, Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Andhra batsman was dejected after failing to make it into Team India’s final 15-man squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup. To add further misery, Rayudu, despite being named as one of the standbys, was twice overlooked as replacement for injured players.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05.

While wishes poured in from all corners of the globe to wish the batsman all the best for his future, one particular tweet by none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Many former and current cricketers offered their best wishes to Rayudu but a similar message from Kohli has not gone down well on social media as many believe that Kohli played a role in Rayudu’s omission and subsequent retirement.

Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man 👊🙂👏@RayuduAmbati — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2019

Well, this is how social media reacted:

Isse boltey hai trolling …wah kohli🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — बीन kumar..🇮🇳 (@valorbharat) July 3, 2019

Then y did u select Mayank Agarwal over him?? — Modi-fied (@Bespoke07982992) July 3, 2019