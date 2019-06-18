Manchester: Former captain Waqar Younis believes the current Indian team intimidates Pakistan, who are always under pressure ahead of big-ticket clashes against the arch-rivals.

Pakistan suffered their seventh defeat to India in the World Cup, going down by 89 runs via D/L method here Sunday and Younis said the defeat exposed the ‘massive difference’ between the two sides.

“In the last few years, there’s been a massive difference between India and Pakistan – and again it showed at Old Trafford Sunday,” Younis said.

“Pakistan are still trying to rely on talent alone, while with India it’s all about teamwork. They all know their roles, and they execute them superbly.

“We had good sides in the 1990s, but now I think this India team intimidates Pakistan. When Pakistan teams head into these games, they are always under pressure and feel like they’re the weaker team,” former Pakistan captain added.

The former skipper also added that Pakistan have to improve their fitness to challenge India. “Culture needs to change first, and then the fitness level needs to match the Indian players,” he said.

Younis, a pace legend himself, however, pointed out the lack of genuine fast bowlers in the Pakistan bowling unit and called for the inclusion of young pacer Mohammad Hasnain in the playing XI.

“… elsewhere, that venom is not really there and the pace is down. I would now try and bring one of the youngsters back into the team. In this Pakistan bowling attack, there’s no real pace apart from Wahab,” he added.