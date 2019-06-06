Southampton: India captain Virat Kohli lauded Rohit Sharma’s match-winning hundred against South Africa in challenging conditions besides raving about his star pacer Jasprit Bumrah here, Wednesday. India outplayed South Africa by six wickets to begin their World Cup campaign on an emphatic note.

“The wait was very long and then you get a game like this where it was challenging throughout. From our point of view it was important to start on the right note. We might not have had the run rate, but if you look at how the game went and how the pitch behaved, it was challenging,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation. “Hats off to Rohit, his innings was special. Also the guys who batted around Rohit did so competently. I would say it’s a professional win,” the Indian skipper added.

South Africa opted to bat after winning the toss but Kohli said he would have chosen to bowl first anyway. Bumrah provided the early breakthroughs again by removing openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.

“We were going to bowl first in these conditions. They (South Africa) were coming off two losses, so we wanted to keep them under pressure by doing right in the first 15 overs. Jasprit is operating at a different level to be honest. The way he’s bowling, the batsmen feel the pressure all the time. Not the other way round. Chahal (four wickets) was outstanding as well,” stated Kohli.

“With the new ball he (Bumrah) was absolutely outstanding. Haven’t seen Amla get out like that in one-day cricket. Even Quinny (De Kock), he rushed him for pace,” Kohli said referring to the South African wicketkeeper-batsman’s dismissal.

Kohli added that a good start is always essential in any tournament of long duration.

“The first win is always important. On the field, we were confident as a group. With the bat, we had to work our way through because of the attack they have. That’s where Rohit’s innings was very special. You need experienced guys to stand up,” Kohli pointed out.

“One of the top three getting a hundred is something we bank on. KL (Rahul) batted really well with him. Then MS (Dhoni) showed great composure. Hardik finished well too. He looks in a good headspace,” Kohli added.

It incidentally was South Africa’s third loss in as many games in the World Cup. Now their chances of making it to the last four stage has diminished considerably.

India on the other hand will take on Australia at the Oval, Sunday.

