Manchester: Virat Kohli, who became the fastest to reach 11000 ODI runs, was given out after he tried to hook an Amir bouncer. It looked like the ball had taken a faint top-edge off the Indian skipper’s willow.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed didn’t appeal but Kohli walked off the field on his own. Later, the replays revealed that there wasn’t an edge at all. The UltraEdge presented a clearer picture. There was a sound spike, which Kohli later indicated in the dressing room as a mere click from the handle of his bat.

Kohli was seen shaking his bat inside the dressing room, explaining his teammates what might have happened.

Meanwhile, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the quickest player to reach 11,000 ODI runs during his innings of 77. Kohli reached the milestone in 222 innings to become the new holder of the record after Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in 276 innings.