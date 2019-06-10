India registered the highest-ever total in a World Cup match against Australia. Shikhar Dhawan hit a classy century (117 off 109 balls) while Virat Kohli scored a fluent 82 off 77 balls as India posted a mammoth 352 for five.

In the middle, MS Dhoni made a cameo and scored 27 off 14 balls to push India past the 350-run mark. During the knock, MS Dhoni showcased his hitting power by a smashing a huge six off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the 49th over that left Virat Kohli, batting at the other end, stunned.

A vide of his reaction is now going viral on social media platforms. Have a look: