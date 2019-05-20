Bhubaneswar: The light and sound show at the Sun Temple in Konark will resume May 22. The show had been put off since May 2, when the severe cyclonic storm Fani was heading towards the region.

Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda visited the site May 14 and announced that the show could be started after some repair work.

“Not that the gadgets were damaged in the cyclone, but the show can start once everything is thoroughly checked,” a source said.

There will be two shows – 7.30pm to 8.10pm and 8.30pm to 9.10pm – with eight projectors. The ticket is priced at Rs 50.

The 40-minute shows in Odia, Hindi and English would be on the theme of the rich history of the Black Pagoda.

Audiences will also be provided with wireless headphones through which they can listen to the narration of the place’s history in the voices of famous Hindi film stars Kabir Bedi and Shekhar Suman, and Odia superstar Bijay Moanty.