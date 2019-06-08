Semiliguda: After being elected as the MLA of Koraput Assembly constituency, Raghuram Podal has held his first review meeting at the Sunabeda Municipality office.

Earlier, it was alleged, the municipality had been implementing government’s developmental programmes by adopting unfair and corrupt practices. The PC practice was rampant in the civic area, resulting in low quality of work.

It is also alleged that, government funds meant for developmental works in the area were being diverted. In many cases, works were being distributed without proper work order and PC was being shared among the officials.

However, the newly elected MLA Raghuram has called for reaching out to the people and accelerating the developmental programmes. He has also impressed upon the municipal officials and staff to take a lead role in making government programmes public oriented.

According to sources, he went on a field visit to verify the progress of various road works and the sanitation condition of localities and drains in areas like Meenarao Camp Road, Talasahi of Semiliguda, Reli Sahi, Adivasi Sahi, etc. He also emphasised on early completion of the Meenarao Camp Road work and improvisation of sanitation condition in the civic area.

While Raghuram’s aggressive approach has received appreciation from all sections of the society, it has sent warning signals to corrupt and dishonest government officials and staff.

PNN