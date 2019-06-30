Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has completed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Panipat’.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic wars in India’s history. It features actors Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

After finishing her last schedule of the movie, Kriti Sunday took to Instagram to thank that cast and crew members of ‘Panipat’.

“There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha…Thank you Arjun for being such a lovely and entertaining co-star! With no ice to break, I’m glad we went on this journey together and I found an amazing friend in you,” Kriti wrote along with a photograph of herself posing with Arjun.

She also praised Gowariker for ‘giving me this opportunity and for adding so many flavours to Parvati’s character’.

“Thank you for always hearing me out and finding her with me at every step! You create magic, and in the calmest manner ever! And I’m honored to be a part of this magic,” Kriti added.

The film is scheduled to release December 6.

