Mumbai: Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon won many hearts through her performance and now she has taken a break to spend time with her friends in Maldives.

She enjoys staying in limelight and keeps posting video and pictures of her photo shoot. Continuing this practice, she recently shared some of the pictures from the Maldivian island where she is holidaying now.

Kriti posed with her gang and captioned it, “Vibing with my tribe!!”

In another picture, she was staring at the moon and captioned it “I’m such a “look at the moon” kinda person. And when it’s a full moon night, I can just stare and stare for hours! What a beautiful night this is…!” Pic credit: @aasifahmedofficial” (SIC).

Kriti also shared a video in which she could be seen riding on a bicycle with her friends.

In another picture, she was enjoying her summer drinks near a poolside.

All of a sudden, her Instagram account has got a fresh breath of air. In fact, she is enjoying and celebrating her Insta fame. The actress has reached 22 million followers on the platform.

On professional front, Kriti’s ‘Arjun Patiala’ is all set to release July 19. For the first time she is collaborating with Diljit. The film was produced has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Sandeep Leyzell. She will also be seen in Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Panipat’.

PNN/Agencies