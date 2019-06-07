London: They hunt in pairs but Kuldeep Yadav has said that he still needs to learn from his ‘senior partner’ Yuzvendra Chahal on how to plan the dismissal of a particular batsman.

Kuldeep, after an indifferent IPL, was back in rhythm during the opening game against South Africa where he got JP Duminy’s wicket and bowled well in tandem with Chahal.

Kuldeep pointed to Chahal’s experience when asked what he learnt from his senior partner. “He is more experienced than me. He has a very good idea of how to bowl to a certain batsman and I need to learn that from him,” Kuldeep told reporters.

“I am feeling good about how the ball is coming out of my hand. Chahal and I could execute the plan we had chalked (against SA). We checked the flow of runs in the middle overs and also picked wickets,” the left-arm wrist spinner pointed out.

After picking up only four wickets in nine IPL games for KKR, the chinaman bowler went back to the drawing board with his childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey.

“T20 is different from ODI and after IPL got over, I went back to my coach, practiced for 10 days and fixed all the problems. I needed to get back to my basics,” the bowler informed.

With bounce being his primary weapon, Kuldeep has worked on altering pace on his deliveries.

“I needed to be back at my best in a big event and I mixed pace with variation. In England, the wickets will be flat and there won’t be too much help from the wicket. So we need to vary the pace of our deliveries,” stated Kuldeep.

Last year, his career-best six-wicket haul came against England in Nottingham and he fancies doing well once again. “I have always had good performances abroad as I rely on bounce off the pitch. Batsmen don’t go on back foot and you always are in with a chance if they are coming forward,” Kuldeep signed off.

PTI