Kolkata: ADG CID in West Bengal, Rajeev Kumar moved Thursday the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The CBI had sent a notice to Kumar asking him to appear before it for assisting the probe into the case.

Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee granted leave to Kumar’s counsel for filing a petition in the registry of the court and moved the matter for hearing at 2.00pm.

Earlier in the day, Kumar’s counsel had moved the vacation bench of the High Court and prayed for leave to file the petition.

The state government recently reinstated former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was removed by the poll panel as Additional Director General, CID, before the seventh phase of polling.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea of Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore chit fund scam case.

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or a trial court here for seeking relief in the case. It had given seven days time to Kumar.

Once the protection time elapsed, the CBI had summoned Kumar twice to appear before it for interrogation. However, on both occasions, the former Kolkata top cop failed to appear. He informed Tuesday the CBI that he was on personal work in Uttar Pradesh and asked for a week’s time to appear before it. However, CBI did not grant him the time.

Speculation has been rife as to whether CBI would initiate steps to arrest Kumar. However, now all will watch closely what happens and the decision the Kolkata High Court takes.

