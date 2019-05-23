Mumbai: Singer Kumar Sanu says his father was not happy with him when he performed for the first time on a railway track and that too in front of a “mafia gang”.

Sanu spoke about it on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show “The Kapil Sharma Show”, read a statement.

“My debut performance was on the railway tracks where I was asked to sing some Hindi songs in front of a mafia gang and around 20,000 more people were present.

“I sang in fear and danced too and luckily, they liked it. But when my father, who comes from an orthodox background, got to know about it, he slapped me very hard and said that this is not the way to sing.”

With hit songs like “Ek ladki ko dekha”, “Jadu hai tera hi jadu”, “Saanson ki zarurat hai jaise” and “Jab koi baat bigad jaye” to his credit, Sanu has completed over 25 years of being in Bollywood.

He will appear on the upcoming episode of the Sony Entertainment Television show along with lyricist Sameer.

IANS