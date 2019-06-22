Tihidi: Kundi river, a branch of Salandi, was once regarded as the lifeline for the farmers of eight panchayats in Tihidi and Bhadrak blocks.

The same river, however, is now on the brink of extinction. The river remains as dry as bone for eight months in a year. Local residents alleged that the river’s present condition is largely due to river resurrection programme not being carried out despite repeated demands.

Kundi river flows through Bental and Kedarpur in Bhadrak block and Dolasahi, Nuananda, Paliabindha, Achak, Maharampur and Saya panchayats in Tihidi block after branching out from Salandi river. The river thereafter is known as Dhala river before flowing into Mantei river.

Earlier the farmers used to grow vegetables and cultivate paddy using the water of this river. At the time of flood, excess water from farm lands would flow into the river saving the crops.

“The river had been a boon for us. We would grow vegetables and paddy all throughout the year. Now the river is about to lose its identity. At places, the river has been squeezed due to caving in of embankment. If no immediate steps taken to resurrect the river, the day is not far when the river would get vanished from the map of the irrigation department,” alleged former sarpanch of Paliabindha panchayat Basant Nayak.

Claiming that there were agitations staged on several occasions pressing for resurrection of the river, district secretary of Khet Mazdoor Union Damodar Senepati said that the movement would continue until the river gets a new life.

When contacted, Salandi water irrigation department junior engineer Durga Prasad Tripathy said that the department had sent a proposal for Kundhi river’s renovation but the same has not been approved as yet. “Steps for renovation would be taken once the proposal gets a nod and a fund is released,” Tripathy added.

