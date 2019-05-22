Balasore: A labourer was crushed to death after he accidentally slipped into a machine used for road construction work in Nuahata area under Soro police limits of Balasore district.

The deceased was identified as Sashikanta Sahu of Balikatirani village.

According to sources, the mishap occurred while Sashikanta who was engaged under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was refueling the machine when he accidentally fell into the machine and was crushed in the mixer.

Though Sashikanta was immediately rescued and rushed to Soro Community Health Centre (CHC), he was declared ‘dead on arrival’ by the doctors, said a source.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem, sources added.