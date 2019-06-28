Mumbai: The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2019 edition is scheduled to take place from August 21 to 25.

LFW will once again spearhead conversations around innovation, creativity, circular fashion, cutting edge design and technology at the upcoming edition.

“Lakme Fashion Week has always focused on launching ground-breaking beauty and fashion trends and showcasing them on the runway. The upcoming Winter/ Festive 2019 promises to be bigger and will further push the boundaries of India’s premier fashion event,” Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme said in a statement.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd said with the Winter/Festive edition their aim is to redefine the benchmarks set by LFW in the past.

“The Winter/Festive 2019 edition is going to be extravagant in every way. We aim to redefine our benchmarks and put forth new ideas in fashion, along with a focus towards making the platform more inclusive, sustainable and global,” he said.

LFW, to be hosted at the St Regis here, had just announced their new batch of Gen Next designers.

The six designers who will get to showcase their artistic vision at the fashion gala are Sahib Bhatia, Ankita Srivastava, Akanksha Aggarwal from New Delhi, along with Gaurav from Ghazipur, Mumbai’s Manjushree Saikia and Stanzin Palmo hailing from Ladakh.

PTI