New Delhi: Now that India’s campaign in the World Cup is over, there is intense speculation about the future of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Many feel that the game against New Zealand in the semifinal was Dhoni’s last in India colours. However, amid all this, Dhoni has not revealed anything about his future. He is expected to return to Ranchi after a short break in London itself.

In fact after the game, Virat Kohli was asked about Dhoni’s retirement. He refused to share any details and only said, “He has not said anything to us.”

Legendary singer, the lady who has been called India’s ‘nightingale’ Lata Mangeshkar has requested Dhoni not to quite the game. She has asked the former India captain not to think about retirement.

“Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain (I have been hearing that you are planning to retire),” the legendary singer said in a tweet addressed to Dhoni who led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph.

“Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye. Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye (Please refrain from taking such a step as the country needs you. I request you to not think about retirement),” Lata added.

The tweet of from Lata has been supported by 14,000 people who have ‘liked’ it. It has also achieved over 700 responses – most of them from netizens who agreed with her.

After India had been reduced to 92 for six, it was Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja who revived hopes of an Indian victory with a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket. Dhoni was out in the 49th over of the Indian innings.

Agencies