Bhubaneswar: A selection committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recommended the name of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma as one of the members of Lokayukta.

However, before finding replacement for Sharma as Director General of Police, the recommendation to select him as a member of Lokayukta has ensured that the department runs headless.

Following his recommendation, Sharma has applied for a voluntary retirement from police service.

With no one at the helm of the state police, the department has lost its focus, resulting in a total breakdown of the law and order in the state. The spate of serious offences across the state speaks volume about the worsening situation.

A minor tribal girl was raped and three people were brutally murdered in broad day light in Puri district in presence of police.

A minor tribal girl was allegedly raped inside a bus in Puri late night July 8 while three persons were hacked to death by miscreants near Pattnaikiya Chhak in Puri Sunday afternoon. Irate people vandalised vehicles on the highway and staged a road blockade. These two incidents happened when over 10,000 police personnel were present in the pilgrim town.

Similarly, a young businessman was shot at by miscreants in Kendrapara last Saturday. In a shameful incident, a 17-month-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by one of her relatives at Khunta in Mayurbhanj district July 5.

A recent brawl in Rayagada accentuated the deplorable law and order situation in the state. At least five police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured and a police vehicle damaged in a mob attack on a police station in Rayagada district. The incident took place Saturday evening when supporters of Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli staged protests outside Rayagada police station.

The spate of cases proves that there is no rule of law in the state and the anti-social elements have became more active as they have no fear to khaki personnel.

The statistics presented by minister of state, home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the Assembly Monday showed that the state had witnessed nearly 4 murders every day between January 2019 and May 2019 which works out to 563 murders in five months. The state also recorded 937 rape cases during this period. It means at least six women or girls are raped every day in the state.