Berhampur: Ganjam district lawyers association Thursday started a four day long cease-work protest demanding establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in Berhampur.

The lawyers assembled in front of the bar association office and reiterated their demand for permanent bench of Orissa High Court here.

The association has long been demanding for a permanent bench here and has taken to several mediums of protest in the past as well. They have been observing cease work protest during last four days of every month to highlight their demand.

The strike launched Thursday would continue till June 30, said a lawyer.

It may be noted here that the government had formed Pal commission to look into the issue of a permanent bench in this town earlier. Even though the Commission has already submitted its report, the government is doing little to act on it, the association alleged, adding that the delay in establishing the bench is willful.

The association urged Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda and MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu to raise the issue in the Assembly and Parliament for the greater interest of the people of south Odisha.

