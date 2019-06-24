Chennai: No doubt, ‘Saaho’ is one of the most anticipated films and recently its teaser was released which has increased the eagerness among the fans.

A picture of Prabhas from the sets of this much awaited action entertainer ‘Saaho’ has been leaked on social media.

The ‘Bahubali’ actor can be seen in a good mood while getting ready for a shot. The actor was getting briefed by director Sujeeth who can be seen in the frame as well. Prabhas’ cute smile is winning hearts all over social media.

Currently shooting of the film is underway at a brisk pace. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is on the verge of completion.

‘Stree’ actress Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the female lead and will be essaying the role of a cop.

The film also features Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer big budget entertainer Saaho is also expected to be India’s biggest action movie ever and scheduled to release 15th August 2019.

Saaho’s schedule will reportedly work with Radha Krishna Kumar’s upcoming huge budget entertainment project ‘Jaan’. The actor will be seen with Pooja Hegde in lead role.

PNN/Agencies