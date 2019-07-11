Puri: The district administration has decided to take stern action against fleecing of devotees at parking lots during the Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha ritual of Srimandir deities.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting chaired by Collector Balwant Singh recently.

The administration has made it clear that devotees would pay Rs 10 as parking fee for a two-wheeler for eight hours. Similarly, they would pay Rs 20 for an auto-rickshaw and Rs 50 for a car. “The leaseholders of the parking lots have been told to display the fee charts. Besides, the parking lots must have facilities like electricity, drinking water, sanitation and loudspeaker,” said an official of the district administration.

Singh has directed the police to register cases against the leaseholders of parking lots for collecting exorbitant fees from the devotees, sources said.

The leaseholders would announce the parking fees through loudspeakers. Besides, a policeman and an official of the district administration would be deployed at each of the 14 parking lots to monitor the situation, sources added.

“The devotees can contact the police control room by dialing 06752-228888 for any grievances with regard to parking lots. The municipal body of the city has issued receipt books to the leaseholders of parking lots,” said the official.

It is worth mentioning here that a devotee was allegedly asked to pay a parking fee of Rs 100 for his bike at a parking lot in Penthakata area of the city July 7.

“The leaseholders of parking lots have been charging high fees from devotees. The administration has failed to save the devotees from being fleeced. Many devotees and visitors are returning home with bad memories,” said a social activist.