ROURKELA: NSPCL, a joint venture PSU under NTPC and SAIL Rourkela, organised a two-day long gender workshop for their employees to create awareness on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.

Resource person Ram kishor Sharma explained the legal aspects of the act and provisions for women in labour laws, Vishakha guide lines 1997 and constitution.

To make the workshop interesting, Sharma, who is renowned corporate trainer and motivational speaker, used various methods like case studies, video clips, role plays, group work, stories and individual tasks among others to make the participants understand the legal framework for woman employees.

Banibrat Basu, GM and Business Head, Rajiv Barkataki St Manager Sr Manager HR, NSPCL, Ram Kishor Sharma, Head, National Career Service Centre for differently abled NCSCDA, Government of India, Bhubaneswar, graced the occasion.

Sharma said, “Such kind of awareness, sensitization, personality development and life skill workshop are very essential for refining knowledge and skills, re-energising and motivating people to achieve the desired goals of personal and professional life with ethical valves.”

Basu said, “Government PSUs have taken proactive initiatives to ensure safety of women employees at work place, Internal Complain Committee (ICC) has been constituted. There is a felt need to make employees aware about the legal provision and safe guards for woman.”

Samradhi, a women executive of NSPCL, said, “Law alone cannot prevent the sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Women should follow zero tolerance policy, parents should counsel and nurture ethical valves in their sons and enforcement agencies to force the law strictly.”