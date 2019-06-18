Bengaluru: Veteran athletics coach N Lingappa, 95, died here Tuesday, due to age-related issues, family sources said.

He was awarded the prestigious Dronacharya award in 2014 in recognition of his work as a coach.

Lingappa during his illustrious coaching career, trained athletes like –Ashwini Nachappa, Vandana Rao, D Y Biradhar, a former national marathon champion, Udaya Prabhu and P C Ponnappa (400m silver medallist at the Bangkok Asian Games in 1970) — among others.

He was also a 10km walker in his prime and qualified the event in the Manila Asian Games in 1954, but the event was cancelled. He also served as an assistant coach of the Indian athletic squad.

Lingappa won a silver medal in 10 km walk in the first National Games held in Delhi in 1954.

He was a recipient of various awards — Karnataka State Dasara award (1987), Rajyotsava award (1994), Karnataka Olympic Association award for outstanding coach (2002), and Kempegowda award in 2002.

PTI