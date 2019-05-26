Prabhas, who has become a household name with India’s biggest successful movie ‘Bahubali’, is a superstar in South. However, in North India, many people hardly know about him.

Here are a few interesting facts about the Bahubali actor.

Prabhas was born to film producer U. Suryanarayana Raju and his wife, Siva Kumari. He is the youngest of three children, with an elder brother Pramod Uppsala and sister named Pragathi. His uncle is a well-known star in Telugu Film Industry Krishnam Raju. Prabhas has done engineering before entering into the film industry.

Prabhas made his film debut with movie “Eshwar” in 2002. This is not the first time S.S Rajmouli and Prabhas have collaborated for a movie. In fact, this is the third time they are working together. They first work together in 2005 movie called 2005’s Chhatrapati. Prabhas made his Bollywood debut in Bollywood film Action Jackson. Prabhas loves reading books. He is an avid reader. His favorite book is Fountain Head. Prabhas next movie is “Saaho”.

His favorite director is Raj Kumar Hirani. He loves watching his films, in fact, he has seen ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Munna Bhai Mbbs’ more than 20 times. Prabhas favorite actor is “Robert De Niro”. Prabhas is a sports lover. He loves playing volleyball. Prabhas is considered to be one of the most well-mannered and humble actors down in South. His best friends in Industry are Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubatti with latter he had worked in “Bahubali”.

You would be astonished to know that he has received more than 600 marriage proposals. Prabhas gave his five years to “Bahubali” movie, and during this phase, he did not sign any other film.