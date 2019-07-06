Chandigarh: Two women from Punjab’s Moga town have sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention in ‘false’ cheating cases registered against them by writing a letter to him with their blood, it was learnt Saturday.

Both have demanded euthanasia for the family if they do not get justice. In the letter, Nisha and Amanjot Kaur claimed that the complainants have been threatening them and they have been living in fear.

They have been urging the police to investigate the matter on priority. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuljinder Singh said an investigation was under way.

He said the duo were facing allegations of ‘kabootarbaazi’ — meaning using illegal means to settle someone abroad.