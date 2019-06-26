New Delhi: South Korean conglomerate LG Wednesday announced three smartphones in its ‘W-series” — the LG W30, the LG W30 Pro and the LG W10 — for the Indian market.

The LG W10 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999, LG W30 is priced at Rs 9,999 while LG W30 Pro would arrive soon in India.

“Today is a significant day for us at LG as we add three new smartphones to our product portfolio that are made in India. LG has always believed in bringing customized innovations that offers need-based propositions”, Ki Wan Kim, Managing Director, LG Electronics India said in a statement.

The LG W30 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display while W10 is equipped with a 6.19-inch HD+ display.

Both the smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The W30 is equipped with a triple-camera setup. The phone comes with a combination of a 12MP primary low light sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The LG W10 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination 13MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary shooter. For the front, it houses an 8MP selfie shooter.

Both the smartphones run on Android 9.0 Pie and both of them are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

LG W30 Pro features a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

