Recently, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress Pooja Ghai married for the second time. Pooja also shared the pictures of her marriage on Instagram to inform her fans. However, she is not the first actress who has tied the nuptial knot a second time.

There are many TV actors and stars who started living a happy life after their second marriage.

Let us tell you about six TV actresses who married a second time.

Shweta Tiwari

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s popularity is no less than any Hindi film industry actress. Shweta’s claim to fame has been Ekta Kapoor’s serial ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay’. Her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary was full of problems. Raja used to regularly assault and abuse Shweta. She then divorced Raja and got married to Abhinav Kohli and they are leading a happy life together. The two have been blessed with a son. From her first marriage Shweta has a daughter, Palak.

Tanaaz Irani

Tanaaz Irani is seen on the popular Dipika Kakkad serial ‘Kaha Tum Kaha Hum’. Very few people know that Bakhtiyaar Irani is second husband of Tanaaz and is eight years younger to his wife. Earlier, Tanaaz had married Firid Currim, the famous theatre artist, but it did not work.

Gautami Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor are a very well-recognised couple in the in the TV industry. Gautami had first married photographer Madhur Shroff. But soon their marriage ended due to various reasons.

Dipika Kakkar

Dipika married her co-actor Raunak Samson in 2009. However, they did not reveal the news for three years. However they broke up in 2015. On the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, Dipika met Shoaib Ibrahim. They become friends which blossomed and soon they were dating. In the presence of their families, Shoaib proposed to Dipika on the sets of ‘Nach Baliye’ in 2017 and got married February 22, 2018. Deepika changed her religion for her marriage. Later she was a contestant in ‘Big Boss’ and won the show.

Rucha Gujarati

Rucha Gujarati, who has worked in serials like Kkususm’, ‘Kumkum’ and ‘Ganga’, got married to businessman Mitul Sanghvi in ​​October 2012. But it did not last long and the two separated in 2013. Rucha then married close friend, Vishal Jaiswal in 2016.

Ashwini Kalsekar

Ashwini Kalsekar is also a contented and happy person after her marriage to Murli Sharma. Ashwini had married actor Nitish Pandey, but the relationship lasted for only four years. Murali has worked in many films, including the ‘Golmaal Series’.

PNN/Agencies