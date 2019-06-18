Sambalpur: Maa Samaleswari is not only the presiding deity of Sambalpur town but also a strong religious force in the entire western Odisha. Moreover, Mother Samalei (affectionately called) also represents the culture and tradition of western Odisha.

Reportedly, the state government is spending crores of rupees on infrastructural facilities at tourist sites in Sambalpur district. Similarly, many developmental projects were taken up in the past on the Samaleswari Temple premises.

The state tourism and culture department has launched a project for organising regular light and sound shows on the temple premises and sanctioned over Rs 7 crore for the project, it was learnt.

In the first phase, nearly Rs 2 crore was sanctioned by the department and tendering process has started through the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation Limited (OTDC).

The light and sound show will narrate the history of Samaleswari Temple, its rich tradition, the rituals pertaining to worship, information about festivals like Nuakhai, Dussehra, Navratri and a host of tourist places in Sambalpur district, according to sources.

President of the Temple Trust, Sanjay Kumar Babu, said, “It will be very much appealing, if there will be light and sound shows in the evening hours.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the fund for this project in 2017 and a private organisation was entrusted with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) in 2018. However, their officials visited the temple site in April, 2019. Moreover, the district collector’s suggestions regarding the project have been sought.

