Gop/Kakatpur: In separate incidents, two persons were killed when lightning struck them Thursday.

According to sources, lightning struck Gopal Senapati, 45, of Bataligram village under Gop police limits while he was returning home from work Thursday morning. Locals and his relatives rushed him to the Puri Sadar Hospital in a serious condition, but doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Gop police has registered a case (15/19) in this connection.

In another incident, lightning struck Babaji Sahoo, 56, a farmer of Lataharan village of Kakatpur block while he was returning from his field Thursday morning. Soon, he fell unconscious on the spot. Locals rushed him to Charichhak health centre but later he was shifted to Kakatpur health centre.

Social worker Abhay Sethy has urged the Puri Collector to provide government assistance to the bereaved family.