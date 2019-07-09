There are many shivlings in the world which have their own unique feature. Similarly today we are going to tell you about a shivling which is mysterious.

It is located in Kullu town on the banks of river Beas in Himachal Pradesh.

In every 12 years, lightning strikes this Shiva temple resulting the shivling break into pieces. Interestingly, later with the passage of time it returns to its normal shape.

It is believed that the giant valley looked like a snake where lightning takes place every 12 years. Due to lightning the shivling breaks into pieces, then priest of the temple applies butter as an ointment on the fragmented Shivling to relieve the pain of Mahadev.

The Shivling is said to be called Butter Mahadev by the locals and some people even call it Bijili Mahadev.

A demon named Kulnat used to stay in this temple and once he stopped the water of the River to kill all the living beings. This angered Mahadev and then he hatched a conspiracy.

Then, Lord Shiva came to the demon and said that his tail is on fire as soon as the demon turned back. Mahadev with the help of Trisul beheaded Kulnat and he died.

It is also said that the body of the demon turned into big mountain.

Later, Lord Shiva asked Indra to throw lightning every 12 years and was asked to do so to prevent any loss of life and property.

PNN/Agencies