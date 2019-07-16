Bhadrak: A liquor mafia dealing with country liquor Monday gave Central Excise Intelligence team a slip after hitting their van here during a surprise check.

According to a source, a team of special Central Excise Intelligence team was conducting checks on NH-16 near Ranital area in Bhadrak district when the vehicle carrying liquor approached them. Instead of stopping, it hit the excise department vehicle deployed there.

The liquor mafia and the driver of the vehicle managed to escape in the moment of confusion. That said, the sleuths have seized the vehicle and 1250 litres of country liquor in it.

A case no. 64/19 has been filed in this context. Further investigation and efforts to nab the culprits are on.

PNN