Hindi film actor Ranveer Singh has delivered a string of box office hits since making his debut in the film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2010.

Unsurprisingly, the actor has been involved with a host of women before finding the love of his life in actress Deepika Padukone.

So here’s a list of actresses that Ranveer dated before marrying Deepika:

Ahana Deol

It was said that Ranveer and Ahana Deol had an affair during school days. Ranveer was not an eminent name at that point but Ahana, being the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, was quite popular. It was said that after dating for a long time, their relationship fizzled out and the couple went their separate ways.

Anushka Sharma

Every one of you recollects the well known hit film ‘Band Baaja Baarat’. Didn’t you cherish the jodi of Shruti and Bittoo? All things considered, there is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Ranveer shared an amazing chemistry on-screen. But soon this on-screen love occurred in reality as well. In fact, Anushka and Ranveer fell for one another and began dating. Their sentiment was brief as both proceeded onward to concentrate more on their career.

Sonakshi Sinha

One of the so-called reasons cited behind Anushka’s separation from Ranveer was said to be his closeness to his ‘Lootera’ co-star Sonakshi Sinha. While the pair never attested to their short lived romance, they had qualms over being seen together on various outings.

Parineeti Chopra

Ranveer has always found himself in the thick of B-town rumours. He is constantly under the scanner and was even connected with his ‘Kill Dil’ co-star Parineeti Chopra at one point of time. They share an extremely warm relationship with one another. The two have shared screen space in two motion pictures together, one is ‘Kill Di’l and the other being ‘Ladies versus Ricky Bahl’. Both Ranveer and Parineeti were seen prodding each other during media interactions.

PNN/Agencies