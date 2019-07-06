Los Angeles: Pop star Ed Sheeran has released two new songs — ‘Blow’ and ‘Best Part of Me’ — from his upcoming album ‘No 6 Collaborations’.

While Sheeran has teamed up with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton for ‘Blow’, he created ‘Best Part of Me’ with Yebba.

Sheeran shared the songs on his official Instagram page

“I’ve got 2 new tracks out today,” he posted.

The 28-year-old musician has already released three songs from the album – ‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber, ‘Cross Me’ with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, and ‘Beautiful People’ with Khalid.

‘No. 6 Collaborations’ will release July 12.

Sheeran’s last album, ‘Divide’, came out in March 2017.

PTI