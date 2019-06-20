Angul: In the wake of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) claiming lives of more than 100 children in Bihar and litchis being squarely blamed for it, Odisha Health Department had ordered checking samples of the fruit across the state.

Even though raids on fruit godowns and shops are being carried out across the state, Angul somehow is off the radar of authorities. In Angul, the district administration seems to be buying time, saying no case of AES has come to notice here so far.

When contacted, additional district medical officer, Public Health Department, Dr Rakesh Sahoo said that the district administration has not received any AES complaint or patient as yet.

“We have also not received any direction from the Health Department in this context. We will take immediate steps to inspect the litchis sold here once we get any official communication or have patients,” said Sahoo.

He further added that the district public health officer is on leave and a team is there to keep a watch on the issue.

It may be mentioned here that state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das had ordered the food safety commissioners to find out if the litchis available in market contain any harmful chemical Tuesday.

PNN