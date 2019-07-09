New Zealand win the toss, elect to bat, Chahal comes in place of Kuldeep

Manchester: New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first in the crucial World Cup semifinal at the Old Trafford here, Tuesday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, however, said at the toss that batting second won’t make much of a difference as the pitch will stay true throughout the game. India have made one change to the team that played against Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has come in place of Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian team for the game: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.