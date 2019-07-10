Manchester: With many games being washed out in the ongoing edition of the 2019 World Cup, rain once again played spoilsport in the first semi-final between India and New Zealand as the match was forced to go into the reserve day Wednesday.

The contest, which remains a 50 overs per side contest, will resume on scheduled time if the weather allows with the Kiwis resuming their proceedings from their overnight score of 211/5, with Ross Taylor and Tom Latham batting on 67 and three respectively.

As per latest weather reports, there is some good news for fans as the morning has been cloudy here. However, there was no signs of rain and if it remains dry for the next few hours, the match will resume on time.

However, the forecast for entire Wednesday does not look auspicious as there is prediction of clouds and some rain.

As per the rain rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the semi-finals and final, if there is no result on the scheduled match day, play will continue on the reserve day, using the same start time and hours of play as the scheduled match day. The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart. Any advantage earned on the scheduled day will be carried through to the reserve day.

A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner. If after the scheduled day and reserve day the semi-final match has still not reached a result, the higher placed team from the league stage will progress to the final.

In such a scenario, India will automatically enter the final.

