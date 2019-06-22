Baripada: In an effort to ensure protection of Similipal sanctuary, the departments of forest and animal husbandry have launched a joint initiative to make people living around the biosphere self-reliant.

Rampant tree felling and poaching have posed a threat to the flora and fauna in the sanctuary. The authorities are not able to curb such activities despite patrolling and raids as the livelihood of the people is dependent on the forest, a report said. The tribals sell firewood and minor forest produce to run their families.

In view of this, the forest department and the animal husbandry department aim to cut down the people’s dependence on the forest and provide them with an alternative livelihood.

In the first phase, the departments have planned to promote animal husbandry and poultry farming in 11 villages under Rairangpur forest division. The residents will be provided with indigenous cows and ‘Vanaraja’ fowls free of cost, said chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) Sashank Panigrahi.

Meanwhile, the departments have identified 175 beneficiaries. Of them, 160 will be provided with 20 ‘Vanaraja’ fowls each while the others 15 indigenous cows.

Each beneficiary will be given Rs 5,000 for building cattle shed. Those taking up poultry farming will be provided Rs 500 each for building fowl shelter. The forest department is funding the initiative which is welcomed by most of the local residents.

It is learnt that this initiative will be executed as a pilot project. If it becomes successful, it will be replicated in other forest divisions.