Kalahandi: Angry locals blocked National Highway-29 Friday morning after reports suggested that a local man has been run over by an unidentified vehicle.

The mishap took place on NH-29 at Kanteshir village that comes under Kesinga Tehsil of Kalahandi district. The deceased has been identified as Nilamber Bishi (57).

Locals said that Bishi died on the spot after being hit by the vehicle.

Tension prevailed in Kesinga area after locals kept his body on the road for four hours and blocked NH-29 demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Kesinga police reached the spot and spoke to the agitators following which the blockade was withdrawn.

