R Udayagiri: Even as an employment exchange that existed in R Udayagiri block of Gajapati district was shifted to Paralakhemundi nearly 12 years back, repeated demand by local people to reopen the exchange has fallen on deaf ears.

Furthermore, unemployed youths of the block have warned to stage protests and gherao the block office. Notably, R Udayagiri happens to be a prime area of Gajapati district as many government and private offices are located here and people from Mohana and Nuagarh come here for their various works.

An employment exchange had been opened here in 1986 to facilitate employment of educated youths of the block. In the initial days, a junior employment officer and a Class 4 employee were deputed here.

However, after the demise of junior employment officer in 2006, this office was shifted to Paralakhemundi. As a result, poor and unemployed youths of R Udayagiri were forced into hardship.

Local unemployed youths had appealed to District Collector, Gajapati during a grievance hearing to reopen R Udayagiri employment exchange. They were told by the district administration that, ‘necessary steps would be taken after getting governmental order in this regard.

PNN