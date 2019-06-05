Keonjhar: Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement about the Centre’s intention to set up another SAIL steel plant in the state has led to demands from various quarters for establishing the plant in mineral-rich Keonjhar district.

The district is endowed with huge reserves of minerals, but no mega plant has been set up here to utilise the resources and create job opportunities.

The state government had earlier signed MoUs with several steel companies to set up plants in the district, but the efforts have allegedly failed. ArcellorMittal, Sterlite, Uttam Galva and other steel majors had signed agreements. Besides, some sponge iron plants in the district had then announced their intention for expansion and even signed agreements. Sadly, the efforts have not gone beyond the signing of MoUs.

As a result, the economic condition of the district has deteriorated and unemployment rate has gone up.

The Centre had earlier evinced interest in setting up a SAIL plant in the district, but the plan was not executed. In the absence of steel plants, minerals excavated from here are transported to other districts and states. Mineral transport only benefits the government, companies, transporters and truckers but not the local people. On the other hand, lack of value addition of minerals in the district has led to a situation where people feel neglected. Most of them have been leading miserable lives without job opportunities.

After Pradhan was made Union Steel Minister, he has proposed another SAIL plant in the state. Though he has not made it clear where it would be set up, the proposal has rekindled hopes among people in this district.

Meanwhile, various quarters have started pressing for setting up the plant in the district which has nearly 70 iron ore mines along with infrastructure. It is also gifted with river Baitarani while NH-20 and NH-49 pass through the district.

Yuba and Shrama Bikash Manch, one of the outfits campaigning for a steel plant, has written to the Union minister that the proposed project could be set up at Katugaon panchayat under Jhumpura block. The pointed out that over 700 acres of land are lying unused in the area.

The outfit members said the steel plant, if set up here, will hasten development and compensate for the loss made in terms of mining. Besides, minerals from the Joda mining circle can be transported on NH-20 and Plaspanga Road.

The plant will create huge employment opportunities for local youths, said Nabin Kumar Palei, secretary of the outfit.