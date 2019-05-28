Jagatsinghpur: Fumed over non-restoration of power supply since Fani, residents of Talapataka area staged a road blockade on Kandarpur-Machhagaon road near Pandia Square.

Protesting delay in power restoration, irate locals hit the streets and staged a sit-in on the Kandarpur-Machhagaon road. Normal life was hit as the dharna continued for hours paralysing vehicular movement on Kandarpur-Machhagaon road.

While the entire state is relying under intense heatwave with temperature soaring above 40°Celsius, people are going through unwanted problems following frequent power-cuts. Despite repeated demands, no officials pay heed to their pleas.

Residents here are going through acute water shortage as water supply has been stopped due to power cut. People have to trek miles to reach ponds and water bodies to fetch water to their homes. They are forced to use contaminated water for bathing as well as cooking purposes.

Moreover, children and adults are having a hard time in the heat. The power cuts have added to their woes. Expressing resentment, locals including women, elderly people and children have hit the streets demanding immediate restoration of power.

Although the severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ wreaked havoc three weeks back, officials are yet to restore normalcy. Many trees and electric poles are still lying uprooted along roads.

It might take another fortnight to clear all the debris and restore power supply, sources said.

Meanwhile, police personnel have reached the spot to thwart any untoward situation, sources said. Notably, cyclone FANI which battered Odisha coast May 3 distressed lakhs of people without power and water facility over a week.

PNN