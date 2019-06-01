Bhadrak: Abut 15 months have passed since the administration started a probe into alleged irregularities of Rs 50 lakh in toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Mission at Daisingh panchayat under Sadar block in Bhadrak district.

Surprisingly, the probe is yet to be completed while no action has been taken against those involved. It is said that both the Vigilance and the administration have been looking into the irregularities.

Discontent is brewing among people over alleged slow pace of probe and inaction against the guilty. Locals alleged that the scam is being hushed up with slow pace of probe to protect the guilty.

The alleged scam to the tune of Rs 50 lakh in Swachh Bharat scheme came to light 15 months ago.

Following the allegations, the Vigilance and the administration started their investigations, it is learnt. During the probe, irregularities in the same scheme were said to have been surfaced in other blocks too.

Some corrupt officials have misappropriated funds in the name of their kith and kin and neighbours by allotting them toilets.

In certain cases, one toilet was shown as allotted to several beneficiaries in official records after painting the toilet in different colours.

The bank accounts of 16 beneficiaries were allegedly tampered with in Kusunagar and some other neighbouring villages. It is alleged that over Rs 70 lakh was embezzled. Surprisingly, funds were misappropriated twice and thrice showing the same toilets in records.

During the investigations, it was revealed that a motivator had managed to get funds for toilets transferred seven to eight times to the bank accounts of his kith and kin.

The collector had ordered a probe several months ago. Two officials of DRDA had only visited the panchayat once as part of the investigation.

While Vigilance officials had investigated the bank statements of the beneficiaries, locals alleged that as officials from top to bottom are involved in the scam, the administration has been trying to suppress the probe outcome through delaying tactics. The locals also accused the administration of backtracking on taking action against the beneficiaries.

As for the probe, Collector Gyanaranjan Das said that the report has come. “As the poll code of conduct was still in force till recently, action was not taken. Action will be taken soon,” he said.

